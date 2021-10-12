Mirova Acquires 999 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Mirova lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises 0.9% of Mirova’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Mirova’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $7,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total transaction of $838,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 503,395 shares of company stock valued at $130,752,784 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LLY traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,472,902. The company’s 50-day moving average is $248.63 and its 200-day moving average is $223.16. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $275.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.22.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

