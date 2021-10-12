Mirova Acquires New Stake in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Mirova acquired a new stake in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 106,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,000. Mirova owned approximately 0.07% of Momentive Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $460,300,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $257,671,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $183,097,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,976,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,431,000. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Dharti Patel sold 1,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $32,619.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 14,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $279,569.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,376 shares of company stock worth $1,384,306 over the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of Momentive Global stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.99. 24,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,382. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.17. Momentive Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.43 million. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 29.87% and a negative net margin of 25.31%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Momentive Global Profile

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

