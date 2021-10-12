Mirova Decreases Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mirova reduced its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up 0.4% of Mirova’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Mirova’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,630,358 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $769,163,000 after acquiring an additional 58,096 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $7,309,000. Quilter Plc increased its stake in salesforce.com by 7.6% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 58,102 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in salesforce.com by 20.5% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,817 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 5.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 24,975 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.61, for a total value of $6,633,609.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,946 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,447.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $1,760,906.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 772,178 shares of company stock worth $198,010,919 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.27.

NYSE:CRM traded up $6.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $279.82. 189,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,378,389. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $261.36 and its 200-day moving average is $242.96. The stock has a market cap of $273.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.63, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $286.36.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

