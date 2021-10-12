Mirova Grows Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Mirova lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 37,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 13,180 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 24,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 188.5% during the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 82,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,436,000 after acquiring an additional 54,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.18.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.72. 410,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,331,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $85.60. The company has a market cap of $201.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.71.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

