Mirova Has $1.36 Million Position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Mirova grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NOVA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 14.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,764,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,395,000 after buying an additional 974,595 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,777,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,261,000 after buying an additional 9,959 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,269,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,635,000 after buying an additional 64,104 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 208.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,751,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,486,000 after buying an additional 1,184,345 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 24.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,881,000 after buying an additional 240,963 shares during the period.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NOVA traded up $1.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.33. The stock had a trading volume of 43,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,650. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $57.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 1.97.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.16). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 128.72% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.17 million. Analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $206,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 8,117 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $300,653.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,016.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.06.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.