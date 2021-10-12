Mirova Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Mirova boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

HASI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

In related news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total value of $1,168,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,514,272.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total transaction of $3,663,180.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 93,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,426,981. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock traded up $2.08 on Tuesday, reaching $56.55. 14,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,608. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.07 and its 200-day moving average is $54.53. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $41.62 and a one year high of $72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 22.96 and a current ratio of 22.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.48%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

Further Reading: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.