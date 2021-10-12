Mirova Has $10.04 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mirova reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 1.2% of Mirova’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Mirova’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $346.29. 84,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,797,031. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $366.41. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $341.71 billion, a PE ratio of 48.17, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In other news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.34, for a total value of $29,246,860.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,902,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,960,750,357.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 857,580 shares of company stock worth $323,022,412. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.48.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

