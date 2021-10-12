Mirova Has $3.20 Million Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Mirova reduced its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,217,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,365,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,797 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4,039.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,769,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,084,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,582,117 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at about $908,783,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,053,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $845,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,358,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $800,527,000 after buying an additional 37,232 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IFF traded up $3.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.27. 23,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,740,034. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $99.54 and a one year high of $157.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.71.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 55.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IFF shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.01.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

