Mirova Has $4.29 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Mirova raised its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,514 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for about 0.5% of Mirova’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Mirova’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Stryker by 4.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,171,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $563,913,000 after buying an additional 101,417 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.7% during the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 58,538 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,204,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 38.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 808,124 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $209,894,000 after purchasing an additional 224,318 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 217,447 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 5.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.13.

NYSE:SYK traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $259.00. The stock had a trading volume of 17,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,978. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $196.09 and a one year high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $97.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $268.97 and its 200-day moving average is $261.10.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 33.92%.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

