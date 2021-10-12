Mirova Increases Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Mirova boosted its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,716 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the quarter. Splunk accounts for 0.4% of Mirova’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Mirova’s holdings in Splunk were worth $3,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Splunk during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Splunk in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Splunk by 1,668.8% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 283 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Shares of SPLK stock traded up $4.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $155.27. 49,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,174,870. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.28 and a 1 year high of $222.19. The company has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 55.19% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The firm had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.68, for a total value of $48,754.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,586.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,639 shares of company stock worth $4,793,931. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer raised Splunk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Summit Insights lifted their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Splunk from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Splunk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.10.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

See Also: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.