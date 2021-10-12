Mirova Increases Stock Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Mirova lifted its position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,459 shares during the period. CGI accounts for approximately 2.9% of Mirova’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mirova owned approximately 0.11% of CGI worth $24,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CGI by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in CGI by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 21,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

Get CGI alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on GIB. Scotiabank lifted their target price on CGI from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered CGI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.17.

Shares of NYSE GIB traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,340. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.58 and a 12-month high of $93.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.29. CGI had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

CGI Company Profile

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.