Mirova Invests $2.74 Million in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)

Mirova bought a new position in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 169,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,000. Mirova owned approximately 0.19% of The Honest as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Honest in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Honest in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of The Honest in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in The Honest during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Honest during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HNST shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Honest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Loop Capital raised shares of The Honest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of The Honest from $20.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Honest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Honest from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Honest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.95.

HNST stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.20. The company had a trading volume of 10,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $23.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.78.

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $74.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.74 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

