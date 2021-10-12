Mirova Lowers Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Mirova reduced its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 457.5% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. lifted their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.15.

Shares of NYSE MET traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.65. The company had a trading volume of 121,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,087,496. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.90 and a twelve month high of $67.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

