Mirova Raises Stock Position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Mirova raised its stake in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 340,669 shares of the LED producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Cree comprises 4.0% of Mirova’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mirova owned about 0.30% of Cree worth $33,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CREE. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cree during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cree in the second quarter worth about $59,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Cree by 16.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,025 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Cree by 113.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,204 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Cree during the second quarter valued at about $137,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CREE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Cree from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cree from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Cree from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.07.

NASDAQ:CREE traded down $1.61 on Tuesday, reaching $79.12. The stock had a trading volume of 85,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,203. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.32. Cree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.56 and a 12-month high of $129.90.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The LED producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.81 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 83.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cree Profile

Cree, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

