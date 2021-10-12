Mirova Reduces Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mirova lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,507 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 0.9% of Mirova’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Mirova’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 23,557 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,796,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth $174,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 73.5% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,541 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.0% in the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 37.0% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe stock traded up $6.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $579.58. 40,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,274,473. The company has a market capitalization of $276.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $673.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $630.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $569.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total value of $1,884,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,779 shares of company stock worth $27,799,424. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 target price (up previously from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.57.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.