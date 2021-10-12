Mirova Trims Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Mirova reduced its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 48.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,533 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNI. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNI traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.26. 54,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,738,157. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.06 and its 200 day moving average is $111.13. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $98.69 and a 52 week high of $128.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.4827 dividend. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.99%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$139.00 to C$144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.78.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

