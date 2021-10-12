Mirova Trims Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Mirova reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,547 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 127,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,754,000 after purchasing an additional 29,098 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $2,511,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 37,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,085,000. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.71. 133,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,178,374. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.25. The stock has a market cap of $126.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.75.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

