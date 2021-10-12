Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) Hits Market Cap of $26.45 Million

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Mirrored Apple coin can currently be purchased for about $145.80 or 0.00261372 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored Apple has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Apple has a total market cap of $26.45 million and approximately $69,246.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00060425 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.61 or 0.00122996 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.38 or 0.00077762 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,682.49 or 0.99821767 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,471.69 or 0.06223677 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 181,435 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored Apple Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Apple should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Apple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

