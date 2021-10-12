Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $27,645.00

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be purchased for $21.39 or 0.00038032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market cap of $26.61 million and approximately $27,645.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00062993 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.98 or 0.00124396 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00077139 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,292.09 or 1.00069819 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,474.81 or 0.06177139 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,243,599 coins. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars.

