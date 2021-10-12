Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Price Reaches $21.36 on Top Exchanges (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 12th. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be purchased for $21.36 or 0.00037423 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market capitalization of $26.57 million and approximately $27,604.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00057258 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.21 or 0.00119496 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00072600 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,113.50 or 1.00051993 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,351.22 or 0.05870708 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,243,599 coins. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

