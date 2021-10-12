Missfresh (NYSE:MF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.91

Missfresh Limited (NYSE:MF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.91 and last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 160395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

MF has been the subject of several analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Missfresh in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.59 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Missfresh in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Missfresh in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Missfresh in the second quarter worth $779,000. Overlook Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Missfresh in the second quarter worth $15,354,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of Missfresh in the second quarter worth $865,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Missfresh in the second quarter worth $433,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Missfresh in the second quarter worth $1,125,000. 5.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Missfresh Company Profile (NYSE:MF)

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks.

