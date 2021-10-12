Mitch C. Hill Sells 5,000 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total value of $396,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mitch C. Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Inari Medical alerts:

On Thursday, September 9th, Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $410,000.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.16, for a total value of $475,800.00.

Inari Medical stock traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,102. Inari Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.66 and a fifty-two week high of $127.42. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.23 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.17.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $63.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.64 million. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NARI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 63.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,030,000 after purchasing an additional 700,745 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 32.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,581,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,846,000 after buying an additional 627,811 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 20.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,513,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,496,000 after buying an additional 433,521 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 1,012.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 431,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,220,000 after buying an additional 393,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 107.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 636,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,415,000 after buying an additional 329,405 shares during the last quarter. 57.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NARI shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.