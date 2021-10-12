Mitchell Maiman Sells 6,000 Shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) Stock

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) insider Mitchell Maiman sold 6,000 shares of Forward Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $12,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mitchell Maiman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Mitchell Maiman sold 6,000 shares of Forward Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total transaction of $14,220.00.

On Thursday, August 12th, Mitchell Maiman sold 6,000 shares of Forward Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $15,660.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FORD traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $2.14. 39,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,536. Forward Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average of $2.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 million, a PE ratio of 42.81 and a beta of 0.94.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The textile maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Forward Industries had a net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $9.97 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Forward Industries, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FORD. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Forward Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Forward Industries in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Forward Industries by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 5,502 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Forward Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Forward Industries by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 160,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.76% of the company’s stock.

Forward Industries Company Profile

Forward Industries, Inc operates as a single source solution provider for the full spectrum of hardware and software product design and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: distribution and design. The distribution segment consists of two reporting units that source and distribute carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.

