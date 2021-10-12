Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) Short Interest Update

Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, an increase of 844.4% from the September 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 858,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MITI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.25. The company had a trading volume of 131,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,489. Mitesco has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $53.59 million, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of -1.44.

Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Mitesco, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals. It offers pharmaceutical formulations for both the human and veterinary market. The firm also focuses on the development of software applications in the healthcare arena, including telemedicine; and consideration of services offering using blockchain encryption technology for various aspects of the healthcare industry.

