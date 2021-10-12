Mithril Price Reaches $0.0481 on Top Exchanges (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Mithril has a total market cap of $48.08 million and $10.87 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mithril has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. One Mithril coin can currently be bought for about $0.0481 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mithril Profile

Mithril is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mithril is mith.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

