Mizuho Begins Coverage on Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)

Investment analysts at Mizuho started coverage on shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ALB. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $250.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.86.

Shares of ALB stock traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $216.87. The stock had a trading volume of 706,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,246. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $90.07 and a 12 month high of $253.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total transaction of $2,161,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total value of $296,787.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,533 shares of company stock valued at $5,373,487 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 26.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,258,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,060,553,000 after buying an additional 1,518,429 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 10.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,754,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,643,197,000 after buying an additional 928,984 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Albemarle by 48.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,352,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $343,740,000 after buying an additional 766,199 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 59.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $338,803,000 after buying an additional 752,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Albemarle by 175.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 996,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $145,625,000 after buying an additional 634,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

