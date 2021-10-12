Mizuho Begins Coverage on Nutrien (NYSE:NTR)

Analysts at Mizuho started coverage on shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.77.

Shares of NYSE NTR traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,595,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,787. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $37.79 and a twelve month high of $72.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.80 and its 200-day moving average is $60.42.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 13.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 508,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,381,000 after buying an additional 60,196 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at about $1,483,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 82.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 20,011 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 23.0% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 123,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after buying an additional 23,085 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

