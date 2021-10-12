Mizuho Begins Coverage on Nutrien (NYSE:NTR)

Analysts at Mizuho started coverage on shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.77.
Shares of NYSE NTR traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,595,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,787. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $37.79 and a twelve month high of $72.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.80 and its 200-day moving average is $60.42.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 13.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 508,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,381,000 after buying an additional 60,196 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at about $1,483,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 82.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 20,011 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 23.0% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 123,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after buying an additional 23,085 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.47% of the company’s stock.
About Nutrien
Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.
