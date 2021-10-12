Mizuho Begins Coverage on Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE)

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

NYSE SEE traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.79. 1,162,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,048. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $62.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 519.84% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Sealed Air’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 42.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,864,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $880,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421,874 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Sealed Air by 55.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,391,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,693,000 after buying an additional 849,709 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Sealed Air by 6.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,360,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $520,532,000 after buying an additional 731,840 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sealed Air by 267.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,110,000 after buying an additional 652,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Sealed Air by 24.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,873,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,258,000 after buying an additional 572,027 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

