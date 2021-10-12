Mizuho Initiates Coverage on FMC (NYSE:FMC)

Equities research analysts at Mizuho started coverage on shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a report on Friday, September 24th. Vertical Research cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.27.

Shares of FMC traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 933,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,001. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. FMC has a 1-year low of $87.27 and a 1-year high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FMC will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson bought 1,500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,835.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,541.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 1,260 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.97 per share, for a total transaction of $122,182.20. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,954.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the second quarter worth about $52,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 57.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 32.6% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 102.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

