Mizuho Initiates Coverage on Linde (NYSE:LIN)

Investment analysts at Mizuho began coverage on shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.36.

Linde stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $295.81. 1,063,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,772,026. Linde has a one year low of $214.14 and a one year high of $317.03. The stock has a market cap of $152.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $307.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.23.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Linde will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in Linde by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 33,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,562 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Linde by 134.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Linde by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Linde by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 61,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,776,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Linde by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 338,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,816,000 after purchasing an additional 14,120 shares during the period. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

