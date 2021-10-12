Modefi Price Reaches $1.39 on Top Exchanges (MOD)

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. Over the last week, Modefi has traded up 40.1% against the US dollar. One Modefi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.39 or 0.00002431 BTC on exchanges. Modefi has a total market cap of $19.16 million and $594,077.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00042238 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $119.17 or 0.00207933 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.49 or 0.00091594 BTC.

About Modefi

MOD is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,751,217 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

