Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Bought by Tekla Capital Management LLC

Tekla Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 59.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,841 shares during the quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Molina Healthcare worth $16,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $23,878,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 6.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 4.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $709,000. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

MOH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.22.

Shares of MOH stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $280.00. The stock had a trading volume of 162 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.03 and a twelve month high of $289.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $268.24 and its 200 day moving average is $257.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total transaction of $692,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $79,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.