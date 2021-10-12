Monero Classic (XMC) Trading 9.1% Lower This Week

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Over the last week, Monero Classic has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $5.48 million and approximately $750.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000508 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $280.65 or 0.00498906 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000110 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

