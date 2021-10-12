MonetaryUnit (MUE) Trading 7.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 12th. In the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $1,141.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.83 or 0.00100106 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 54.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 235,225,473 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

