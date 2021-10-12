Monetha (MTH) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.82 Million

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One Monetha coin can now be bought for $0.0425 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges. Monetha has a market cap of $17.09 million and $1.82 million worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Monetha has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00044045 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $123.54 or 0.00222898 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.17 or 0.00094139 BTC.

Monetha Coin Profile

Monetha (MTH) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io . The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Monetha Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

