MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $330.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) will announce sales of $330.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $328.10 million to $332.23 million. MoneyGram International reported sales of $323.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MoneyGram International.

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $329.30 million during the quarter. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 6.67% and a negative net margin of 0.65%.

MGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MoneyGram International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 11th.

In other news, insider Andres Villareal sold 49,194 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $495,383.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 486,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,901,924.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in MoneyGram International by 62.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 21,235 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in MoneyGram International by 195.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,183,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,933,000 after purchasing an additional 782,718 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in MoneyGram International by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,078,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,955,000 after purchasing an additional 824,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MoneyGram International by 396.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 374,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 299,258 shares during the period. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new position in MoneyGram International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,067,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGI stock opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. MoneyGram International has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $12.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.50 and a beta of 1.72.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MoneyGram International (MGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.