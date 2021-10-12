Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.84

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MYSRF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.84 and last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MYSRF. Zacks Investment Research cut Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get Moneysupermarket.com Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.84.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.