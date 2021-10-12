Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Holdings Increased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,850,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 25,957 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.56% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $1,811,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $460.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $482.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $405.23. The company has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $296.21 and a fifty-two week high of $521.67.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.18%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $491.56.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,443,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,803,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total transaction of $143,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,809 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,893. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,427 shares of company stock worth $36,919,110. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

