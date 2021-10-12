Montage Gold (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Stock Price Up 12.5%

Shares of Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) rose 12.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 10,648 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Montage Gold to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Get Montage Gold alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.56.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company's flagship property is the Morondo Gold Project covering an area of 1,143 square kilometers located in the CÃ´te d'Ivoire, West Africa. Montage Gold Corp.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Montage Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montage Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.