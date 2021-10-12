Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) PT Raised to $70.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $63.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 9.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MEG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.05.

Shares of NYSE:MEG traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,759. Montrose Environmental Group has a 1 year low of $21.98 and a 1 year high of $68.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.84 and its 200-day moving average is $52.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 0.17.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.63). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $136.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.95 million. Analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 2,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $139,639.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 21,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,695. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allan Dicks sold 819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $49,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,480,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 337,426 shares of company stock valued at $20,513,369. 16.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,991,000 after purchasing an additional 76,977 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 84,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 13,404 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 10,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

