Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.48

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.48 and last traded at $5.48, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Morgan Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average of $4.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Morgan Advanced Materials Plc is a materials technology company, which engages in engineering of ceramics, carbon, and composites. It operates through Thermal Products, and Carbon and Technical Ceramics divisions. The Thermal Products division comprises thermal ceramics and molten metal systems. The Carbon and Technical Ceramics division consists electrical carbon, seals and bearing, and technical ceramics.

