Morgan Stanley Boosts Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target to $242.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $234.00 to $242.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ALNY. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.86.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $204.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.80. The stock has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 1.22. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $119.29 and a 1 year high of $209.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.91.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.61). The firm had revenue of $220.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.66 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.43% and a negative net margin of 128.96%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.67) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total value of $6,788,324.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares in the company, valued at $49,694,076.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 10,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total value of $1,889,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,043 shares of company stock valued at $19,237,561. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after purchasing an additional 16,733 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

