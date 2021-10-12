Morgan Stanley Increases Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Price Target to $200.00

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its target price lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.15% from the stock’s previous close.

GTLS has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Chart Industries from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.18.

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $188.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $70.63 and a 52 week high of $206.29.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $430,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,871,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,005,421,000 after acquiring an additional 527,570 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 876,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,197,000 after purchasing an additional 323,879 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 514,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,179,000 after purchasing an additional 264,882 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 77,936.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after buying an additional 232,252 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,091,000 after buying an additional 125,980 shares during the period.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

