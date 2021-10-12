Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 30,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 53.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IIF traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $27.78. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,634. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.16.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

