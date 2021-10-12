Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,135,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 227,087 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.17% of Morgan Stanley worth $287,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,525,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,050,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,112 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,120,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,205,047,000 after purchasing an additional 830,122 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,320,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,679,823,000 after buying an additional 4,979,125 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,006,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,752,000 after buying an additional 1,530,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,432,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $965,612,000 after buying an additional 465,330 shares in the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.60.

In related news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS opened at $97.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.23. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $105.95. The company has a market capitalization of $177.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

