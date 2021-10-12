Morgan Stanley Raises Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Price Target to GBX 2,089

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,865 ($24.37) to GBX 2,089 ($27.29) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) target price on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,915 ($25.02) target price on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,871 ($24.44) target price on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,073.18 ($27.09).

RDSB stock opened at GBX 1,728.80 ($22.59) on Tuesday. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,754 ($22.92). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,489.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,404.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of £134.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

