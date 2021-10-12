Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for ENI (NYSE:E)

ENI (NYSE:E)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ENI to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ENI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Shares of ENI stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.63. 6,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,562. ENI has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $27.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

ENI (NYSE:E) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. ENI had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that ENI will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ENI by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,174 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of ENI by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ENI by 2,339.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of ENI by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,806 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

