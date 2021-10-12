Morgan Stanley Reiterates “€95.00” Price Target for HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI)

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) received a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective from equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 50.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.50 ($118.24) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €82.29 ($96.81).

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

Shares of ETR:HEI opened at €63.24 ($74.40) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of €47.35 ($55.71) and a 1-year high of €81.04 ($95.34). The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €70.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €73.54.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.