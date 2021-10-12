Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for BP (NYSE:BP)

BP (NYSE:BP)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BP. HSBC set a $23.76 price target on BP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on BP to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BP from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.11.

Shares of BP stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $29.15. 897,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,769,524. BP has a one year low of $14.74 and a one year high of $29.55. The company has a market capitalization of $97.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.61 and a 200 day moving average of $25.75.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.22. BP had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $36.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.98) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BP will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BP by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in BP in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BP in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BP in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in BP by 84.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,583 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BP Company Profile

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

