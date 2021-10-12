Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF)

Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IDRSF. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Idorsia in a research report on Monday, July 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Idorsia in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Idorsia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Idorsia in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Idorsia in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of IDRSF traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.80. The company had a trading volume of 316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.96. Idorsia has a 52 week low of $22.68 and a 52 week high of $33.25.

Idorsia Ltd. operates as a biopharmaceutical firm which focuses on discovery, development and commercialization of innovative medicines for unmet medical needs. The firm targets patients who are suffering with Fabry disease, insomnia, Cerebral vasospasm associated with aSAH and systemic lupus erythematosus.

